Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-11 07:50:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators QB commit Jalon Jones has good news for UF faithful

Msya4ikeys59xvsmblv8
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

If all goes as planned, Jalon Jones, the nation's 17th-ranked dual-threat quarterback on Rivals, will be using up just one official visit prior to inking his letter of intent come National Signing ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}