Gators QB commit Jalon Jones has good news for UF faithful
If all goes as planned, Jalon Jones, the nation's 17th-ranked dual-threat quarterback on Rivals, will be using up just one official visit prior to inking his letter of intent come National Signing ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news