Gators QB commit Nick Evers comments on the hiring of Billy Napier

The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon.

Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.

According to Rivals, the Gators currently have the 39th-ranked recruiting class; however, there is no doubt Napier will have his foot on the accelerator during these final weeks by meeting with UF commits and highly-regarded prospects still on the market.

One of those prospects who will be prioritized from the start is Nick Evers, Florida's quarterback commit in the Rivals250.

Here is what Evers told Gators Territory shortly after Florida announced Napier as the program's 28th head football coach.

"Coach Napier knows my QB Coach (Kevin Murray) really well and we were hoping this would be the direction," Evers said on Sunday afternoon. "I’m really looking forward to meeting him in person this week and ready to get to work! Excited to get our #ChosenFew22 class poppin!"

With that being said, does Evers know when Napier will be journeying over to the Lone Star State to meet with him?

"We are scheduling now with my family; possibly Tuesday," Evers said.

The four-star prospect says his recruitment is completely shut down as well.

"I’m a Gator …never left!" Evers said.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.