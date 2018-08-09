GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks and Trevon Grimes do not let a little thing like "sleep" impact their practice schedule.

"The other night I was sleeping and he FaceTimed me," recounted the Gators wide receiver. "I’m like, ‘What is he FaceTiming me for?’ It was this route he wanted me to run. He flipped the camera. He was like, ‘I think you should go a little bit deeper.’ This at about 9:30 at night. I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ve got you.’

"The next day we ran the same route and it was perfect. Just little things like that mean a lot and can be a game changer.”

Although it was late at night, Grimes was not too surprised, that attention to detail is something he has come to expect from Franks.

“Whenever he’s watching film and he sees something he doesn’t like that I do or thinks that I did good, he’ll call me and tell me, ‘Good job’ or ‘I think you should do this.’ Certain things like that," said Grimes. “He watches film like crazy, more than anybody I’ve ever seen. He watches it 24-7. He’ll be the first one in the film room, the last one out. Kudos to him. He’s a phenomenal player.”

As one can see, Franks and Grimes have developed quite the bond since the receiver's arrival to Gainesville this spring.

"I feel like me and Feleipe click and blend perfectly. He knows where I’m going to be, I know where he’s going to be. On the field and off the field, we talk every day," said Grimes.

"We actually moved into our house. It’s kind of funny because my quarterback is my roommate that I see every day like 24/7. I’m excited to room with him, look forward to room with him and look forward to a great year.”

It's not just Grimes. Franks and fellow quarterback Kyle Trask have each made an effort this offseason to learn more about their wide receivers.

"Going out through the summer helped us a bunch and into the beginning of fall," said Franks. "Being able to be on the same page and not looking super sloppy and just being on the same page.”

According to Franks, he has also benefitted from his time with Florida head coach Dan Mullen. The new Gators coach is a little more hands on when it comes to his style of coaching.

"I’m the type of player that, I’m a super hands on learner, I’m a visual learner... so when Coach Mullen does that it makes it a lot easier," said Franks about the benefits of Mullen's coaching style. "It makes it a lot easier for me, when he says, ‘Felipe, you know, when you do this, get you’re shoulders this way here, get your shoulders that way' you know, being able to see it right there on the spot, constructive criticism, you know, and you can do that the next rep. I like it a lot and it’s helped me out a lot so far.”

Franks has also seen the benefit of a head coach that also is part of a three-headed offensive coordinator team.

"I think it's a lot easier, having an offensive coach like coach Mullen," explained Franks. "Him and coach Johnson can just tell you, for example, this is our playcall, this is how I want your footwork done. You know it's the right thing to do when he says 'we want your footwork like this.' He'll be able to go out there and give you an example of how it's done and you go and just follow, that's how we want it done. So it's a lot easier like that."

Since his arrival, Mullen has preached to his quarterback room that he is looking for the unspectacular plays. He wants his group to not just aim for the big throw down field, but he wants them to focus on the plays that will extend and keep drives alive by placing the ball in the hands of some of their most talented playmakers.

"It's definitely something I've needed to work on. It's hard if you see a play that's one-on-one, Tre Grimes, a receiver and a DB, not to just throw it to him and make him make a good play," said Franks. "But those type of plays you can't take all the time. You've got to take that checkdown to [Jordan] Scarlett, Malik [Davis] , Adarius [Lemons] or [Lamical] Perine and let them go for 40, 30. What shows up on the stat sheet is a 30-yard gain. It doesn't show up, 'Oh, he dumped it to the running back for 2 yard and he ran 40.'

"It's challenging, but you work it over fall camp and you start to get used to it over the season."

Changing that mindset is only one step into improving his mental side of the game.

"I'm a big believer in the mental aspect of the game, because that's something I've needed to improve on since I came out of high school," said Franks. "When you get to a level like this, playing in the SEC, it's more about the mental game."

"I do feel like I've made strides. And I think a big part has to do with just being more mature," reflected Franks on his mental strides. "Like when I first got here, I'll be the first one to admit it... first I didn't know how to adjust form high school to college. Just joking around, thinking everything 'ho ho'. It's fine to joke but at the same time you have to know when to be serious, when to not be serious.

"I think a lot of that has to do with maturity, when you get older you know when to stop playing around. When time comes to watch film, there's a time to watch film and there's a time to be serious and joke around with your friends."

According to his receivers, they have all have seen a change in the red-shirt sophomore.

“He’s a lot more vocal now and speaking up loudly," said Tyrie Cleveland. "He’s telling the guys to line up fast and he’s telling us what we have if we don’t know. He really put in the work this summer just to study film and practice to play.”

“Since I first got here, he’s always been a leader. I can tell you he’s been more hard on everybody. More demanding," said Grimes." More demanding of his receivers, like be the first one in the film room, be the last one out, be on time. Stuff like that.

"In the weight room, he’s in your face, he’ll telling you, ‘Put more weight on, you’ve got to go, we’ve got to win.’ Things like that. He’s going to contribute a lot.”