GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Feleipe Franks is Florida's starting quarterback. The redshirt sophomore won the job over fellow redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask and true freshman Emory Jones.

"We looked at who would give us the best opportunity to win now," said Mullen about how he made the decision. "Not projecting where they’re going to be or how they’re going to develop, or how they’ll grow throughout the years. But right now, we head out on the field running our offense, who’s going to give us the best opportunity to win?

"A lot of it we felt Feleipe and some of the ability to extend plays, some of his athleticism, right now will give us the best opportunity to win games.”

According to Mullen, the battle between Franks and Trask "was pretty close."

"It was the extra little things of the extending plays, the intangibles. I think they were pretty even, back and forth with learning the offense. And developing," Mullen said. "They’re still a long way to go in all their futures. It came down to just watching what Feleipe can do within the offense right now, where they’re all at in their development stages. He gives the best chance to win.”

As the signal callers battled for the starting role, plenty of Franks' teammates saw the Florida native's confidence increase with each new practice under the new staff.

“Feleipe is a great leader. Ever since we got the new coaching staff he’s stepped up a lot as a vocal leader and we’ve all rallied around him and just trusting in what he does. He’s a great quarterback," said offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor. "Just a lot more comfortable. He’s really learned it a lot more. He’s being coached really well."

"His confidence is really high," said wide receiver Josh Hammond. "He's been through the worst and he feels like it's only up from now. He's definitely really confident and just ready to get out and compete."

"Definitely, going through last year for him was definitely big, and you can see it just by the way he goes through practice," added Hammond. "Just the way he goes through progressions, going through reads, getting on guys that are not running full speed or are not getting to the ball fast enough and playing to the tempo that Coach Mullen wants. So going through last year really helped him a lot just knowing what coach Mullen expects of him and we expect to have a good season."

Franks does have more game day experience than Trask - the former stepping up for the Gators last season, while Trask was sidelined with an injury. However, Mullen says that additional playing time did not factor into his decision.

“He’s got a strong arm. He can do some different things, make throws that a lot of people can’t just on pure talent. I think he’s got very good athletic ability. That can show in his ability to run the ball, show in his ability to scramble and extend plays," Mullen explained. "He’s got good size to be a physical player. He’s not worried, he’s not nervous about being a physical player. He’s got some toughness that way.

"When you look at those things, those are some things that we’ll build on. Again, he continues to grow within, making his reads, how fast he makes his reads, the accuracy. I know everybody hates it, but the unspectacular plays that quarterbacks make that make them great quarterbacks."

Although Mullen named Franks as his starter for Florida's game against Charleston Southern, he does not shut the door at Trask or Jones stepping in for a few reps.

“You never know how a game is going to play out," Mullen said. "We’re not planning to go in with a set, you’re going in this series, you’re going in that series. I’ve done that in the past. But we’re not going to have that. We’re going to let the game play out right now.

"But I love, like at any position, I love playing players and getting them experience and getting them on the field, if that helps there growth and development. "