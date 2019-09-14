LEXINGTON, Ky, -- Feleipe Franks' season is likely over.

According to Gators head coach Dan Mullen, the quarterback is likely out for the year after dislocating his ankle.

"I think, they feel pretty certain there was a break and some dislocations," explained Mullen, "so he'll be out for the year. Obviously a huge loss for us."

The Gators quarterback injured himself after he tried to scramble on fourth-and-1 with Florida tailing Kentucky 21-10 in the third quarter. The signal caller looked to take an awkward bent when a Wildcats defender appeared to land on his leg.

The Florida receivers and soon the entire bench quickly surrounded Franks before he was carted off the field.

Kyle Trask came in for the injured Franks. Trask finished the night going 9-of-13 with 126 yards and one rushing touchdown.

