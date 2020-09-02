As announced by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has earned a spot on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

Wednesday's announcement also marked the sixth time this offseason that Trask has been named to a national award watch list. He was previously named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien National QB Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and CFPA National Performer of the Year Award.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award annually recognizes the nation’s college offensive player of the year who meets the awards criteria - 1.) Born in Texas; 2.) Graduated from a Texas high school; or 3.) Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college – and encourages student-athletes to succeed on and off the field while having the drive and tenacity to persist and overcome adversity and injury in the pursuit of reaching their goals.

During the 2019 season, Trask completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. His 156.09 passer rating was the ninth-highest rating in school history, and the program's best mark since Tim Tebow’s nation-leading 164.2 during the 2009 season.

A native of Manvel, Texas, Trask was one of only 27 FBS quarterbacks to throw at least 25 touchdown passes during the 2019 season. He was also the first UF quarterback since Rex Grossman to record three or more touchdown passes in consecutive outings against SEC opponents.

