Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was named to his third preseason watch list Thursday, this time for the Manning Award.

Trask was one of 12 finalists for the award in 2019, which is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Trask has also been named to watch lists for this year's Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award.

Trask threw for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns last season with just seven interceptions and a 66.9 percent completion rate. His 156.09 passer rating was the ninth-highest rating for a season in school history and the program's best mark since Tim Tebow’s nation-leading 164.2 in 2009.

The Manning Award honors the college accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, and it’s the only quarterback award that takes bowl games into account. Trask is one of 30 signal callers to make the list and one of three from the SEC, joining Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Auburn’s Bo Nix.

A voting panel, which includes national media members and the Mannings, will select the 2020 winner after the national championship game.

Trask is one of seven UF players who've appeared on a total of 10 preseason watch lists: tight ends Kyle Pitts (Biletnikoff & Mackey Awards) and Dante Lang (Wuerffel Trophy), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (Paul Hornung Award), linebacker Ventrell Miller (Butkus Award), cornerback Kaiir Elam (Jim Thorpe Award) and kicker Evan McPherson (Lou Groza Award).