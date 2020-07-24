GatorsTerritory - Gators QB Kyle Trask named to the Maxwell Award Watch List

A handful of SEC signal callers were named to the watch list for the 84th Maxwell Award on Friday, with one of them being Kyle Trask.

It's been an impressive journey for the redshirt senior, who had not started a game since his freshman campaign of high school prior to last season. Even after taking over the reins in the fourth quarter of Florida's third game in 2019, Trask was one of the best quarterbacks in college football a year ago.

Trask wound up completing 237-of-354 passes, good for a 66.9 completion percentage, while also throwing for 2,941 yards. The product out of Manvel, Texas, recorded 25 touchdown passes versus only seven picks, which helped him finish with a 156.09 passer rating.

It's interesting to note that his rating was the ninth-highest in UF history, and only 26 other FBS quarterbacks last season threw for at least 25 TDs as well.

The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Along with Trask, the other QBs from the SEC that were included on the watch list are Auburn’s Bo Nix, Georgia’s Jamie Newman, Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond.

39 quarterbacks in total, including Trask, landed on the watch list, which features 90 players. The 2020 Maxwell Award winner is slated to be announced on Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.

