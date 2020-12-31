Kyle Trask didn't have to play in Wednesday's Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma and many wouldn't have blamed him if he took that route.

But are you truly surprised by his decision to suit up despite missing his top-four receivers? I'm certainly not.

Trask has navigated around roadblocks since his days at Manvel (Texas) High where he backed up D'Eriq King and only started games as a freshman, and then rode the bench during his first two seasons in Gainesville before finally getting his opportunity once Feleipe Franks went down with an injury in Lexington.

Adversity? That's a word the former two-star recruit is awfully familiar with, and regardless of who his targets were going to be in Dallas, he was always two feet in and showcased the competitive spirit and belief that has helped catapult him in the national spotlight he's in today.

"It's been a crazy journey here. I got really nothing else to say," Trask said. "It's just been a wild ride, and I've enjoyed every second of it. Like I said before, this isn't the way you want to go out, but when I look back on all the memories and friendships I made here, it's all worth it."

Prior to the loss against Oklahoma, a flurry of mock drafts listed Trask as a potential first-round draft pick. Is there a chance his draft stock took a hit after yesterday's performance? It's quite possible, but regardless of the outcome, the expectation all along has been that Wednesday would be the final time Trask laces up the cleats for UF.

Dan Mullen expects his star pupil to take that next step in his career as well, but according to the Heisman Trophy finalist himself, a decision has yet to be made.

"You know, I still haven't made that decision yet," Trask said of the NFL Draft. "But I'll talk to my family members and talk to coach [Brian] Johnson and coach Mullen in the next coming days and get that figured out."

Trask leads the nation in touchdown passes (43), passing yards (4,283), and yards-per-game (356.9), which is a new school record. He also finishes his fifth collegiate season with 7,386 career passing yards, which ranks eighth on UF's career records list.

