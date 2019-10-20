COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Williams-Brice Stadium was unhappy.

The South Carolina fans felt hard done by after a few decision that did not go their way. The student section was literally throwing in the towel after the refs called back a Jaycee Horn pick due to holding.

Kyle Trask only had one thought in mind as he drove towards those same fans. He wanted the final word.

On the very next play, Trask found Kyle Pitts for a five-yard touchdown for the game-clinching score.

The Texan then stood in the end zone and raised his index finger to his face mask - literally silencing the South Carolina crowd.

“I had to do one for [Feleipe] Franks right there," said the redshirt junior quarterback.

“It’s a South Carolina tradition,” Mullen joked following Saturday’s game.

Trask and Mullen are referring to last year's South Carolina game when Franks ran to the crowd to shush those that doubted him.

Trask and the Florida offense were facing their own set of doubters on Saturday.

One can argue that the Gators have yet to receive national respect after putting together an impressive eight game-stretch - a stretch that saw Dan Mullen's men only drop one game to now No. 2 LSU on the road.

On Saturday, the Gators offense was facing another set of troubles. Trask and UF's attack were sloppy early in the game, with many asking the question, were we going to see Emory Jones under center?

"I think at times he was trying to do too much," Mullen said about Trask's early game performance. "They were throwing a lot of different looks at him. There were times, some simple things he could have done. He was just trying to do a little too much at times."

"We had a lot of people getting different calls and we just weren’t on the same page," said Trask.

For the first time this season, the Gators had to rely on their ground game to keep the game close, while Trask and his wide receivers worked out their miscommunication errors.

The offensive line arguably played its best game of the season and that allowed UF to run for 154 yards - the most against a FBS opponent this season.

"Obviously you want a little more consistency out of it, but we are hitting like explosive plays," said Mullen about the run game. "I think just how people are playing us for those things it gives opportunities for explosive plays, in how they're defending the run and trying to bracket different receivers and take receivers away from you, that you end up getting explosive plays."

The good news, it also aided Trask in finding a rhythm.

The Florida quarterback threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the win over South Carolina. It was the first time a UF signal caller threw for four touchdown passes on the road since Tim Tebow in 2007.

Trask's ability to stay poised and calm in the pocket aided the offense in big situations often this weekend. His patience in the pocket allowed the quarterback to extend plays with his leg on three occasions in the fourth quarter.

One can easily point to the first offensive drive of the fourth quarter as a prime example.

Trask not only used his legs to gain five yards on third down, but when faced with fourth-and-three on the very next play, the signal caller used his legs, and held on to the ball until the last possible second, before he dumped the ball off to Pitts for the nine-yard reception and first down.

He would find Freddie Swain for the touchdown on the very next play.

"Great play. Great catch. Really good by Kyle,” Mullen said about Swain's touchdown.

"He's comfortable the more the game goes on ," said Swain about Trask's performance. "He relaxes and guys get behind him, he becomes better."

Trask certainly seemed relaxed in the fourth quarter. The visitors outscored South Carolina 21-7 in the final quarter.

"We just started getting on the same page and just gelling together," said Trask about the turnaround. "I mean we were always on the same page pretty much every play come the second half, we really clicked.”

On Saturday, we were able to see a different side of Trask.

The quarterback is known for his calm demeanor on the field, however, that does not mean the signal caller is void of emotions.

"Now if we go down and score and go up 28-21 then that Kyle, the excited Kyle comes out and is ready to go," Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond told reporters earlier in the week on Monday. "But by the time we get back on the field, he will be back calm and poised again."



We saw that in the fourth quarter.

We saw it when Trask led drive after drive towards an angry South Carolina student section throwing towels on the field.

“Oh I loved it. This is what you play for, just come into a hostile environment and take and earn everything that is on the field," said Trask. "I mean we love playing games like this and I’m really proud of how our guys came together there at the end and executed at a high level.”

More importantly, Trask's teammates like it when "excited Kyle" comes out.

"I like that," smiled Swain about Trask's shushing the crowd.

Trask will hope to continue to silence the doubters as the Gators continue their most important stretch of the season in two weeks.