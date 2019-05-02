Just under a month ago, Dan Mullen’s staff secured his program’s top quarterback target in the 2020 cycle with a recommitment from signal-caller Anthony Richardson.

The local product out of Eastside High School reopened his recruitment back in February, but decided to get back on board in Florida’s class on April 6.

Richardson, the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation, recently spoke to GatorsTerritory about being a verbal pledge to UF once again.