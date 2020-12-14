Gators QB target: 'They’d love to see my statue outside Ben H. Griffin.'
While much of Saturday's focus was on the several Rivals100 seniors, and understandably so, Dan Mullen's staff had a flurry of juniors in the stands for UF's regular season finale as well.
One of those 2022 prospects was arguably the top quarterback on the board in Jacurri Brown, the 191st-ranked player overall on Rivals.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news