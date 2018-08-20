GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- As head coach Dan Mullen called them to stand up and say what their most important role was to the entire team, tight end R.J. Raymond and center Nick Villano looked somewhat confused.

They both said shield on punt team, right and left respectively.

Then Mullen uttered those magic words.

“Punt is the most important thing we do right,” Mullen said. “So it’s not right you guys are walk-ons, you’re both on scholarship. Congratulations.”

As you may have already seen, the rest of the team went nuts following the announcement, celebrating and congratulating their teammates.

It was a special surprise for two players that have worked very hard to be on this Gator team.

“I had no idea it was coming,'' Raymond said.

“When he said it, it was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. It means the world to me. It shows me that these coaches see the work that I am putting in and that everything Nick and I have been doing hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Raymond is a Jacksonville native and attended Fletcher high school. As Gators Territory reported last week, Raymond is also a fifth-generation Gator and has dreamed of playing for the orange and blue since he was a kid.

He moved to tight end last spring under the new coaching staff and has performed well in that role. In the Orange and Blue game this spring Raymond hauled in a 58-yard touchdown from freshman Emory Jones.

Raymond has been able to find the field primarily through special teams and will look to continue that role as the left shield on punt team. It seems pretty important.

As for Nick Villano, the redshirt junior was also able to have his dream become a reality Monday.

“It was a great feeling,” Villano said.

“I have been working for this for the past three years, and for this to finally come is truly a blessing for me and my family. I have been working my butt off, and a dream came true today.”

Villano is in the mix for the starting center role for the Gators. Mullen said the competition at this position is still the biggest along the offensive line.

Center is a vital role for an offensive line and the American Heritage alum could see a lot of time if he comes out on top in this competition.

Walk-ons are the guys that do the dirty work.

They grind just as hard, if not harder than the scholarship players and do not receive any of the praise and benefits they do. They come out for the love of game, and when their hard work pays off it is truly one of the best parts about college football.

For both Raymond and Villano, their dreams have been fulfilled and this is not going to be a day they soon forget.