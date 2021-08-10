Gators ranked No. 11 by USA Today
The Florida Gators are ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY AFCA preseason coaches poll. The top 25 poll is voted on by 65 coaches from the 10 conferences plus independents.
Florida finished the 2020 season 8-4 but on a three-game losing streak to end the season.
The Gators a tough road in 2021 drawing Alabama and LSU from the West. The Gators have games against the No. 1, No. 5, and No. 13 teams in the country.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. UNC
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss