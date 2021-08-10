Gators ranked No. 11 by USA Today

The Florida Gators are ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY AFCA preseason coaches poll. The top 25 poll is voted on by 65 coaches from the 10 conferences plus independents.

Florida finished the 2020 season 8-4 but on a three-game losing streak to end the season.

The Gators a tough road in 2021 drawing Alabama and LSU from the West. The Gators have games against the No. 1, No. 5, and No. 13 teams in the country.