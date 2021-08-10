 GatorsTerritory - Gators ranked No. 11 by USA Today
Gators ranked No. 11 by USA Today

Nick de la Torre
Staff
@delatorre

The Florida Gators are ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY AFCA preseason coaches poll. The top 25 poll is voted on by 65 coaches from the 10 conferences plus independents.

Florida finished the 2020 season 8-4 but on a three-game losing streak to end the season.

The Gators a tough road in 2021 drawing Alabama and LSU from the West. The Gators have games against the No. 1, No. 5, and No. 13 teams in the country.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. UNC

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

