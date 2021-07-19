Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman expected to play in 2021

The Florida Gators will have a brand new and revamped offense in 2021 and Dan Mullen expects to have a new, electric athlete eligible to help that transition.

When asked about running back Demarckus Bowman's eligibility, Dan Mullen said he expects that Bowman will be eligible this season thanks to the NCAA's new one-time transfer rule.

Previously a student-athlete that transfers from one school to another would have to sit out a season unless granted a waiver from the NCAA. Now, players can transfer one time without having to sit out or apply for a waiver.

Bowman was a five-star running back at Lakeland High School but chose Clemson over Florida. Boman lasted just half a season with the Tigers, appearing in Clemson's first two games of the 2020, rushing for 32 yards in nine carries before announcing his intentions to transfer to Florida.

"He's a guy that came in during the spring and does some really good things for us," senior defensive lineman Zach Carter said. "I'm excited to see what he can do for our offense. He's a really talented kid."

The Gator shave a loaded running back room with returners Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, Nay'Quan Wright, and Lorenzo Lingard. Bowman will have to earn his carries but he's a home run threat and a player that should certainly get his fair share of opportunities in 2021.







