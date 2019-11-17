The No. 11 Florida football team had found some momentum on the offensive side of the ball in the third quarter on Saturday. The Gators held a 13-3 lead and Kyle Trask had led UF down the field.

The redshirt junior quarterback launched a ball to the sideline to running back Lamical Perine, who then leaped for the ball, beat the defensive back and touched his foot inbounds to secure the touchdown.

It was the moment that Perine's NFL stock rose once again.

"That was a great catch by him," Dan Mullen told reporters after the win over Missouri.

“It was great. That was big for the team," wide receiver Josh Hammond added. "He made a great play, Kyle threw a great ball. I mean he’s done that in practice this whole week so it wasn’t a surprise. I was glad to see him go up and make a play like that though.”

Although the running back's rushing numbers may not be where he would have liked, the Gators senior has proven he is a complete player this season.

"He’s very versatile we can put him all kinds of different spots," wide receiver Van Jefferson said after the win over Missouri. "He’s not afraid to go up and make a big-time play when he has to. He’s been big for us this year.”

Perine has been a very valuable player for Florida despite the run game struggling.

He can block; he has great hands; and he can run great routes. Lamical Perine is the definition of a complete back.

" I think what gets lost (is) the year he’s having catching the ball and the matchups and the problems he causes coming out the backfield," said Mullen. "We run a pro-style offense and if you look at it and you look and say ‘hey’ and I think that’s one of the things that he’s understood and really benefited is ‘hey I’m running the offense that’s gonna be really similar to what I might be doing next year when I get the opportunity to go play in the NFL.

"Catching balls and doing this and hey I’ll get some carries here and there, gotta take advantage of my carries. But I gotta be a three down, all purpose back to be able to do everything. Gotta be able to catch, protect, run, do it all.’ And he’s done that."

And he has done that well.

On the ground, the Alabama native leads the way with 520 yards and four touchdowns, while in the air, Perine has caught 32 balls for 179 yards and four touchdowns.

"He catches the ball very well," said Jefferson. "He’s always over there catching with us sometimes, you know. He’s been working on it all summer. I think he’s just showing it in games now.”

“Everyone’s noticed from the very beginning that he has great hands," quarterback Kyle Trask added. "I think that’s just part of the game plan from week to week to just get him matched up on linebackers with his agility and ability to get open, it’s really a weapon for us.”

Florida has averaged 124.2 yards per game on the ground, which is second to last in the SEC. Not stellar.

Having versatile playmakers, like Perine, has allowed the Gators head coach to open up the playbook, which helped overcome not having a traditional ground game.

"Obviously, if one things not working, you can’t just stick with that," said Trask. "He’s [Mullen] done a great job making stuff that’s going to make us play more efficiently and get guys in good matchups and let our athletes make plays on the ball.”

"Guys understand what we’ve been able to excel at," added Jefferson. "We’ve been able to put ourselves in a position to be successful at the things we can excel at. We’ve been able to throw the ball all over people this year. Coach Mullen has done a good job of putting people in position to make plays, getting the matchups that we want, and just trying to be successful and put points on the board.”

It also helps a head coach to have a playmaker like, Perine. A player that could fit a variety of different roles.