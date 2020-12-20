GatorsTerritory - Gators react to SEC Championship loss

Gators react to SEC Championship loss
When nobody else believed they had a chance to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship the Florida Gators rallied around each other. They believed they could beat the Tide and they almost did.
At the end of the day, there are no moral victories at the University of Florida. Almost beating Alabama doesn't feel good, especially for the young men that believed it was their game, their time, their opportunity to win a championship, something they had been working towards for months.
Here is how the players reacted to the loss on social media after the game.
Kamar Wilcoxson might not have the week right, but the Gators will host Alabama in 2021.
they gotta see us week 2 .— K4 🥇 (@KamarWilcoxson4) December 20, 2020
Blessed to be on this team win or loose 💕🤞🏽#GoGators— Me vs Me (@GeraldMincey) December 20, 2020
I’ll be back .....— LOVE YOURS 🖤 (@GervonDexter) December 20, 2020
What a year .. wouldnt have it any other way ! Love my brothas 🐊🐊— GrimeTime (@Trevongrimes8) December 20, 2020
Tough times never last long but tough people do...🐊🤞🏽— Jacob Copeland (@JCope1era) December 20, 2020
Love this team #GatorGangXX— WINGO (@DerekWingo) December 20, 2020
I’m hurt .. 💔— Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) December 20, 2020
this my dawg fr. taught me so much this year. love your bro💯❤️ https://t.co/5MVN7DLBM7— Jonathan Odom (@Odom_87) December 20, 2020
I will lead the SEC in sacks next year🗣— Thehitman 👹 (@d1princely) December 20, 2020
Crazy year... wouldn’t have wanted it to be with any other team. I love all of my teammates and couldn’t have done anything without y’all🐊 #ItsGreatToBeAFloridaGator— Stone Forsythe (@stone_forsythe) December 20, 2020
😪💔— Joka 🃏® (@0fficialC2N) December 20, 2020
There is zero question who the absolute best TE in the Nation is @kylepitts__ this guy is so special!! Go Gators!! 🐊🐊— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) December 20, 2020