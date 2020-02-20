GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The University of Florida received a big financial boost on Thursday.

According to the UF Athletic Association and Gator Boosters Inc., they received an anonymous $5 million gift to help in their facilities upgrade master plan.

"This gift will continue to put the University of Florida athletic program in a position to rank among the best in the nation," said Athletics Director Scott Stricklin in a press release. "The capital projects that we are currently engaged with will have an impact on staff, student-athletes and our fans that will help us deliver the promise of a Championship Experience with integrity at the University of Florida."

The donation is part of "Stand Up & Holler: Gator Nation Giving.

"We are so thankful for this generous gift," added Gator Boosters Executive Director Phil Pharr. "We continue to be blessed with friends of the program who are pivotal to our success in providing our student-athletes the opportunity to win championships, graduate from a top-10 institution and have a positive impact on the world when they leave Gainesville."

In the press release, Florida states that the money will be used for the $85 million James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center.The construction of the new standalone football facility is set to start once the current baseball season ends.

The construction of the new Florida Ballpark, located on Hull Road, is set to finish in June 2020 - and will serve as the new home for Gators baseball.

The football building is part of Florida's third phase in their big plan to revamp facilities. Phase one and two included: the Otis Hawkins Center at Farrior Hall, Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center and the new Florida Baseball Ballpark.