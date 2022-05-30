Gators Receive No. 13 National Seed in NCAA Tournament





Joining No. 13-national seed Florida at the Gainesville Regional is No. 2-seed Oklahoma, No. 3-seed Liberty and No. 4-seed Central Michigan.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida was handed the No. 13 national seed for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament, as announced by the NCAA Selection Committee on ESPN2 on Monday.

Joining host-program Florida at the Gainesville Regional is No. 2-seed Oklahoma, No. 3-seed Liberty and No. 4-seed Central Michigan. The Gators will take on Central Michigan this upcoming Friday night, June 3, in the second game of the day with the start time yet to be determined.

With the NCAA announcing the complete, 64-team bracket and pairings on Monday, Florida earned a spot in an NCAA Regional for the 37th time in program history. Overall, the 2022 campaign represents the 18th time that Florida has hosted an NCAA Regional, including the second-consecutive bid after hosting in the inaugural season of Condron Family Ballpark last year.

From June 3-6, 64 teams will compete across 16 NCAA Regional sites to determine which 16 programs will advance to NCAA Super Regionals, scheduled for June 10-13.

Complete Schedule for the 2022 NCAA Gainesville Regional Friday, June 3 Game One: TBA - Liberty vs. Oklahoma Game Two: TBA - Central Michigan vs. Florida

Saturday, June 4 Game Three: TBA - Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two Game Four: TBA - Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday, June 5 Game Five: TBA - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three Game Six: TBA - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 6 Game Seven (if necessary): TBA - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

2022 NCAA Gainesville Regional Ticket Information Visit the Florida Gators Baseball ticket page for complete details.<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__floridagators.com_sports_2015_12_10_-5Ftickets-5Fbaseball-5F.aspx&d=DwIFAw&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=x6NGBtR1ugDDB7bvnQekw-GdIIe0X6xRSq9NtbYjR_0B29U_UxGHvsLQ7_AnEkx0&s=oFIjl2w_xpu9Ow2lKprnidxk77cotxljjo0sPT8KemQ&e= >

Who Is Eligible and When You Can Order Beginning May 29: All accounts with 2022 baseball season tickets can order All-Session Regional Passes. Beginning June 1: General public can order All-Session Regional Passes. Beginning June 2: Single Game tickets are available for purchase. Students: The first 200 students in attendance for each game receive free admission.

HOW TO PURCHASE? Tickets can be purchased HERE<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__am.ticketmaster.com_gators_&d=DwIFAw&c=sJ6xIWYx-zLMB3EPkvcnVg&r=o5LKAX7slotfFMyE71jI7L22NYBIi1-KbRGNSXudTPo&m=x6NGBtR1ugDDB7bvnQekw-GdIIe0X6xRSq9NtbYjR_0B29U_UxGHvsLQ7_AnEkx0&s=T93iwRqQeIfWFEn43AK4YSd7saGuWcx69KSAO9tmpo0&e= > . You may also purchase over the phone by calling the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.