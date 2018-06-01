If both receivers are granted their eligibility it would vastly improve the Gators receiving core. Jefferson was the most impressive receiver in spring practice and can be a true number one option this upcoming season.

All of the Ole Miss players seeking immediate eligibility from the program have been granted it so far and Jefferson is the only one left.

It’s unclear at the moment on when a decision on Grimes could come, but we could see a ruling for Jefferson as early as Friday. Florida and Texas A&M are petitioning for a rule change by the SEC to allow players to transfer and play immediately if the school they are transferring from is on a postseason ban.

This year could be different under new Florida head coach Dan Mullen. Mullen brings in an offensive system that can plance his players in favorable situations to succeed. The Gators are also patiently waiting the ruling on transfer wide receivers Jefferson and Grimes.

Toney showed how good he can be in open space throughout the year but only racked up 15 catches for 152 yards on the season. As a unit the Gators receivers only brought in 116 receptions on the season, 30 fewer than the season before.

Last season Cleveland led the Gators in receiving with 22 catches for 410 yards and 2 touchdowns for an average of 18.6 yards a catch. Unfortunately, that was the biggest output we saw from a receiver.

There is no shortage of talent at the position. Tyrie Cleveland, Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes and Rick Wells are all very skilled receivers. The issues recently are connected with sporadic quarterback play, bad play calling, and injuries.

GatorsTerritory's position-by-position breakdown continues on Friday with a look at the wide receivers. Florida has not had much success in recent years at the position Gator Nation is well aware. However, there is potential that this season could be different.

Spring Recap

As a unit the receivers looked good in spring practice. We did not have a chance to see Cleveland in action due to a hamstring injury, but outside of his absence the rest of the unit participated this spring.

Not too much was known about how well the unit would be able to perform before spring practice started, but the Gators pass catchers performed well. There were learning pains as expected with a new coach and system, but the receivers showed why they are one of the best units on the team.

Grimes and Jefferson at times stole the show, while Jefferson was arguably one of the team's top performers this spring.

Group Strengths

The group is deep. The Gators have nine talented receivers on the roster.

Toney is still one of the most elusive players I’ve seen, and he’s worked on his hands during the offseason. Meanwhile, Jefferson won more than his fair share of 1-on-1s against cornerbacks Marco Wilson and C.J. Henderson, and he routinely showed off how good of route runner he is and how good his hands are. He is the best receiver Florida has right now.

Cleveland missed basically all of spring, but is the Gators best returning receiver. The junior has great size, speed and athleticism. In the same vein, Grimes is a great route runner and won his fair share of 1-on-1s as well. Rick Wells isn’t as polished as Jefferson or Grimes, but is athletic, has good hands and can make plays.

Among the returners, Josh Hammond is a great blocking receiver. Although he isn’t as skilled at picking up those huge chunk of yards as the names stated above, he can make plays when called upon. He was the most productive receiver in the Orange and Blue game. Freddie Swain is another returner that is a huge asset to the unit. He has good speed and made some plays during his time at UF.

Then you have Dre Massey who hasn’t impressed in his time at Florida, but still possesses great speed and can make plays at times. Daquon Green is unproven, but made some plays in spring.

Then there is the newcomer, incoming four-star freshman Jacob Copeland. We’re not sure how fast he will learn the system and where he will work into the rotation, but Copeland is a very talented receiver.

Weaknesses

Although it is assumed Jefferson will be immediately eligible there is still a chance he won’t be. If he were out it would be a big blow and take out the best receiver the Gators have.

Grimes is in the same situation. His case is much foggier than Jefferson’s, but losing either of these two guys will be a big blow to the team.

Throughout spring practice we also saw a fair share of injuries. Tyrie Cleveland missed almost the entire spring; Kadarius Toney was banged up with a shoulder injury. Staying healthy is always important.

Verdict

The receivers will be much improved than previous years. To be fair, the bar was not set very high the last few years but nonetheless the Gators should be better in the passing game. The depth at the position is at it’s best in a long time as well. Assuming Jefferson is cleared, the Gators will also bolster their best pass catcher in a long time.

Mullen's system caters to his players, and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales has really improved the route running and blocking of the unit. This should be one of better units on the team and vastly improved from years before.