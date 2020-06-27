GatorsTerritory - Gators reel in 2023 left-handed pitcher out of South Florida

The University of Florida's baseball program has reeled in another addition to their 2023 recruiting class, as left-handed pitcher Jacob Gomberg went to Twitter to announce his commitment on Saturday afternoon.

Gomberg is the fourth prospect to be added to UF's recruiting class, joining Cade Kurland, Stone Russell and Sammy Mummau. He’s also the first pitcher in the 2023 class.

A product of North Broward Preparatory School in Coral Springs, Florida, the 5-foot-8, 145-pound Gomberg checks in as the 40th-ranked left-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the 60th-ranked prospect and 11th-ranked left-handed pitcher in the state of Florida.

Gomberg is a thin left-handed pitcher with smooth and repeatable mechanics. His fastball sits 83-85 mph and tops out at 87 mph with some sink. His curveball is his best secondary pitch, as it has lots of depth and gets lots of swings and misses. He also throws a changeup that he’s currently developing.

The rising sophomore also does a good job of changing speeds to keep hitters off balance and guessing. He attacks the bottom of the zone to force grounds and weak contact. His fastball also plays very well up in the zone.

Gomberg is the fourth North Broward Prep player who is committed to Florida: 2021 MIF Jonah Diaz, 2022 RHP/1B Yoel Tejada Jr. and 2022 RHP Jake Clemente).

