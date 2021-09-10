Gators reel in a commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Jalen Farmer
The Gators have reeled in a second offensive lineman from the class of 2022, with Covington (Ga.) Eastside's Jalen Farmer being the latest addition to the class.
Farmer, a three-star prospect, was awarded an official scholarship offer on Aug. 1 following multiple camp sessions in Gainesville. He plans to be in attendance for next week's Alabama game as well.
In addition to the Gators, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Farmer possesses offers from Georgia Tech and East Carolina.
"I got invited to Friday Night Lights on campus and I performed really well. Coach Hevesy really liked it and I got my official offer today," Farmer previously told Gators Territory. "I’m really excited. I’ve been working really hard to get this offer. I can’t wait to get back to campus to see some games in the Swamp!
"I really like the facilities," Farmer added. "I also like how close the players and coaches are. A family atmosphere is really big for me."
According to Farmer, communication with Dan Mullen's staff takes place several times a week. The Gators initiated contact during the spring, but those relationships have only strengthened since early June.
"We talk often. It picked up after my first camping session with him," Farmer said of his relationship with John Hevesy. "I feel like we have a good connection."
With the addition of Farmer, Florida now holds commitments from 14 prospects in the class of 2022.
