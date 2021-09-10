Gators reel in a commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Jalen Farmer

The Gators have reeled in a second offensive lineman from the class of 2022, with Covington (Ga.) Eastside's Jalen Farmer being the latest addition to the class.

Farmer, a three-star prospect, was awarded an official scholarship offer on Aug. 1 following multiple camp sessions in Gainesville. He plans to be in attendance for next week's Alabama game as well.

In addition to the Gators, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Farmer possesses offers from Georgia Tech and East Carolina.

"I got invited to Friday Night Lights on campus and I performed really well. Coach Hevesy really liked it and I got my official offer today," Farmer previously told Gators Territory. "I’m really excited. I’ve been working really hard to get this offer. I can’t wait to get back to campus to see some games in the Swamp!

"I really like the facilities," Farmer added. "I also like how close the players and coaches are. A family atmosphere is really big for me."