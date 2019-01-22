The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Lewis, who was offered by UF roughly a week ago, racked up 98 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and a fumble recovery as a sophomore.

The 2019 class remains as priority No. 1 for the Gators, but Dan Mullen's staff continues to make a splash with a flurry of underclassmen, with Terrence Lewis now verbally committed as well.

"I picked Florida because I feel that it's where I could excel with my athletic abilities and education," Lewis told GatorsTerritory. "I’m from Florida, so it means a lot when a big school notices you. Florida has always been a college I’ve loved growing up. I watched them on TV and my cousin, Ben Hanks, played for them in the 90s.

"Me knowing Randy Russell, he’s a big inspiration and knowing what he’s going through, that’s the main reason I put on 21 this year, to dedicate this season for him, so I do know a little. But I’ve been working this year and I’ve waited patiently."

Once Mullen's staff pulled the trigger with an offer, Lewis wasted no time labeling Florida as a top two school and is now scheduled to visit on Feb. 15-16.

"They offered me as a linebacker. I think I’m a great linebacker," Lewis said. "I can play safety too and I have good hips. I could play outside linebacker and come off the edge, but I prefer middle linebacker because I’m naturally good at it.



"I usually use my speed to advantages, but I do got a little muscle on me. I also like to roam around the field."

The Gators now hold commitments from six sophomores, with four residing in the Sunshine State and two in Georgia.

