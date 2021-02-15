GatorsTerritory - Gators reel in commitment from 2021 K Adam Mihalek

Dan Mullen and the Gators have reeled in a commitment from one of the top kicking prospects in the Sunshine State.

Adam Mihalek, who attends Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch, says he will be joining Florida's program as a preferred walk-on. The Gators awarded him the opportunity just 48 hours ago, so it didn't say long for Mihalek to make up his mind.

Navy, Liberty and Steson are schools that extended full-ride scholarship offers, but staying put in the Sunshine State to play for an SEC program was too appetizing to pass up for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior.

According to Kornblue Kicking, Mihalek is the No. 2 kicker in his class. He also boasts a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.

Below are some of the notes on Mihalek from Kornblue Kicking's website:

ACHIEVEMENTS: 2020 Kornblue National Kicking Champion, 5-Star Kicker and Ranked 2nd Nationally at Kornblue Kicking, 65 Yard FG’s on Video and 80+ Yard Kickoffs on Video.

COMMENTS: Adam had a standout performance at the Fall 2019 Kornblue Showcase, taking the event’s top spot in the class of 2021. He connected on 9 consecutive FG’s off the ground (long of 60). His kickoffs were equally impressive: 72/3.76, 84/3.85, 69/3.63, 68/3.70, 71/3.89. Keep a close eye on this talented prospect!

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.