A product of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Burton is equipped with additional offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Penn State and Nebraska among others.

The 2021 prospect was presented with a verbal offer in February and then received his first taste of the Swamp just roughly four months later. Burton primarily speaks with cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, but has established a strong rapport with Dan Mullen and assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff as well.

After labeling Florida as his leader ( LINK ) back in June, Rivals250 cornerback Clinton Burton has now decided to take it a step further by serving up a commitment to Dan Mullen's program.

"Coach Gray, me and him had fun all day and we barely talked about football," Burton told GatorsTerritory after his visit in June. "It was more just about school and sharing stories. I like coach Gray and he's a great connect; I like coach Gray.

"I call coach Gray, so sometimes I call him. We've been talking like every week, so I came down here and it used to be my dream school. I definitely had to visit.

"We took the photoshoot, seen the school, stayed the night, seen the workouts, visited the coaches and watched some film too. I also spoke with coach Mullen for 30 minutes, so I hung with all of the coaches. The message was good and they said they like me a lot and everything."

Penn State and Michigan are additional schools that hosted Burton in recent months The four-star prospect was also one of roughly 50 prospects to predict the outcome of the Florida and Miami matchup, with 38-14 in favor of UF being his prediction.

Burton, who is tagged as the 12th-ranked cornerback on Rivals, is commitment No. 5 in the Gators' 2021 recruiting haul. Offensive lineman George Jackson, along with Rivals250 prospects Tyreak Sapp, Carlos Del Rio and Kamar Wilcoxson, are members of UF's class as well.

