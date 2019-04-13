The Gators are equipped with commitments from multiple prospects representing the classes of 2020 and 2021, and now a freshman has decided to issue a commitment to UF as well.

Syveion Ellis, a wide receiver with top-shelf measurables at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, had a front-row seat to the Orange and Blue Game and then exited campus as Dan Mullen's first 2021 commit.

A product of Brunswick (Ga.) High, Ellis is armed with additional offers from Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, Mississippi State and North Carolina among others.