Gators reel in first commitment for 2022
The Gators are equipped with commitments from multiple prospects representing the classes of 2020 and 2021, and now a freshman has decided to issue a commitment to UF as well.
Syveion Ellis, a wide receiver with top-shelf measurables at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, had a front-row seat to the Orange and Blue Game and then exited campus as Dan Mullen's first 2021 commit.
A product of Brunswick (Ga.) High, Ellis is armed with additional offers from Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, Mississippi State and North Carolina among others.
Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Adam Friedman, was recently on hand to see Ellis lace up the cleats at the NFA7v7 East Regional and shared his observation shortly after.
"(Arik) Gilbert was the best physical specimen at the event this weekend, but Ellis is just a hair behind him. The freshman from Georgia is every bit the 6-foot-5, 200-pounds he is listed at and made a ton of plays at wide receiver, linebacker, and safety.
"Ellis has great ball skills, instincts, and speed in the open field. He already has a very impressive offer sheet and can pretty much pick wherever he wants to go to college."
The Peach State native still has three years of high school left on his plate, but UF fans can get accustomed to his style of play by viewing his freshman highlights below.
