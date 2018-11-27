GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After a poor showing in the battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas, the Gators returned home and gained a much-needed confidence building victory over the UNF Ospreys 98-66.

“Yeah,” White said when asked if it was nice to come home and win one after the tournament. “I hope they feel better about themselves offensively, but they shouldn’t feel good about the way they defended tonight.”

Noah Locke led the way in scoring for the Gators with a career-high 18points, but almost everybody had a good day shooting.

Six Gators found their way into double figures, and Florida shot 57 percent from the floor as a team - for the first time since Michigan in 2008 and only the fourth time in NCAA history, a team had nine different players hit a three.

“It makes it easier for you,” White said of the teams three pointers tonight.

Individually, Keyontae Johnson threw in 11 points and four boards, Deaundrae Ballard contributed 15 on 6-10 shooting, Kevarrius Hayes dominated down low and had 12, and KeVaugh Allen threw in 13 while Andrew Nembhard ran the show from the point with a career-high 11 assists.

However, despite the best showing offensively of the season, the Gators are far from a finished product. The biggest issue with this team is that they are dictated solely based on if they are playing well on offense.

If they are hitting shots, their defense steps up and finds more energy. If they are not, it dips.

“That’s where I think we’re trying to improve on the most,” freshman point guard Andrew Nembhard said. “We should just come out with energy everyday regardless if we’re making shots or not. Those shots will fall eventually.”

Overall, the story of the night though was the effort and intensity.

White has challenged this team to be more physical and aggressive in all phases of the game, but especially on defense and the glass, and he showed that on Tuesday night by laying into his guys when they would make a defensive mistake.

“We tried to dribble out of a couple of lose balls against Butler, which is a huge point of emphasis in our program that we do not stand for and lost a couple of possessions that could have been the difference in the game,” White said.

“So, we enticed our guys through some lose ball drills in practice the last couple days and we’re gonna do it every single day until the season’s over.”

That practice must have paid off because guys were diving on the ground and skiing up for loose balls and hounding the Ospreys all game long. The Gators ended the game outrebounding the Ospreys 42-25 and dominating second-chance points 19-3.

“I thought it was good,” White said of the teams effort and intensity. I thought it was pretty good. We probably could have played a little bit harder. I’ll continue to challenge these guys. We got a lot of lose balls. We played harder.”

Although it was quite possibly Florida’s most complete game of the season on offense, there were still some flaws against the Osprey’s.

The Gators did not close out on the three ball as well as they would have liked, allowing 9-25 threes to fall. That isn’t a great percentage, but two individuals (Gandia-Rosia and Escobar) combined to go 6-10 from deep against the Gators.

“I didn’t think we were sharp defensively tonight as we were in the last couple games.”

The Gators will now look to build off this complete victory next week when they take on West Virginia in New York at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

“West Virginia is going to be an absolute war,” White said. They are one of the hardest teams to play against in all of college basketball.

“So, a great opportunity for us to continue to get tested, evaluate where we are, see if we can pick up a high-level potential ‘W.’ We’re gonna have to play awfully well, better than we’ve played to this point to win that one.”