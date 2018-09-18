GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football released its 2019 schedule on Tuesday, which features a renewed in-state rivalry and several big home games.

The Gators will kick off the season by journeying to Orlando to face in-state rival Miami. The game is set to be held at Camping World Stadium and it is the first meeting between the two sides since 2013.

The Gators will also welcome Auburn for the first time since 2007 and will travel to LSU for the first time since 2016.

Here is a look at the complete schedule:

2019 Florida Football Schedule

· August 31 – vs. Miami (Orlando, Fla.)

· September 7 – UT Martin (Gainesville, Fla.)

· September 14 – Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

· September 21 – Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)

· September 28 – Towson (Gainesville, Fla.)

· October 5 – Auburn (Gainesville, Fla.)

· October 12 - LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

· October 19 – South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

· October 26 – BYE

· November 2 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

· November 9 – Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

· November 16 – Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

· November 23 – BYE

· November 30 – Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)

· December 7 – SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

This is the first time Florida is set to have two bye weekends since 2014.