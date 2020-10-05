OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Florida released an updated depth chart Monday for the Texas A&M game, and it features some shakeups in the secondary.

Defensive back Marco Wilson is listed as the starter at STAR, the position he's primarily played in the first two games. Jaydon Hill has stepped in for Wilson at cornerback and officially gets the nod opposite Kaiir Elam.

C.J. Williams, previously listed as the starting nickel, is now behind Hill, while Chester Kimbrough serves as the backup to Elam.

UF coach Dan Mullen, who said last week he wouldn't discuss injuries this season, also clarified his comments during press conference Monday.

"Here is how I will handle this the rest of the year," Mullen said. "With the uniqueness of the situation, with COVID and everybody trying to find out, ‘OK what's this guy got? What's going on with him? Is he COVID positive? He’s not.’ For the safety, security and the privacy of players, if someone does have an injury that will have them out for a significant amount of time I will certainly let you guys know.

"On the injury front, Ethan White is coming along. We hopefully expect him back, hopefully two more weeks. With everybody else, we will keep it with who is available and who is not available on game day. At this point coming out of that game, we didn’t have any injuries. Ethan Pouncey and Ethan White out a couple more weeks. We expect everybody else to be available on Saturday."

The No. 4 Gators (2-0) travel to No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1) at noon on ESPN.

QUARTERBACK

No. 11 Kyle Trask (R-Sr.)

No. 5 Emory Jones (R-So.)

No. 2 Anthony Richardson (Fr.)

RUNNING BACK

No. 20 Malik Davis (R-Jr.)

-OR-

No. 27 Dameon Piece (Jr.)

No. 6 Nay-Quan Wright (R-Fr.)

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

No. 8 Trevon Grimes (Sr.)

No. 3 Xzavier Henderson (Fr.)

WIDE RECEIVER (Y)

No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)

No. 14 Trent Whittemore (R-Fr.)

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)

No. 89 Justin Shorter (R-So.)

TIGHT END

No. 84 Kyle Pitts (Jr.)

No. 88 Kemore Gamble (R-Jr.)

-OR-

No. 9 Keon Zipperer (So.)

LEFT TACKLE

No. 72 Stone Forsythe (R-Sr.)

No. 75 T.J. Moore (R-Jr.)

LEFT GUARD

No. 76 Richard Gouraige (R-So.)

No. 62 Griffin McDowell (R-So.)

CENTER

No. 61 Brett Hegge (R-Sr.)

No. 65 Kingsley Eguakaun (R-Jr.)

RIGHT GUARD

No. 51 Stewart Reese (R-Sr.)

No. 78 Josh Braun (Fr.)

RIGHT TACKLE

No. 56 Jean Delance (R-Sr.)

No. 70 Michael Tarquin (R-Fr.)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

No. 17 Zachary Carter (R-Jr.)

No. 9 Gervon Dexter (Fr.)

NOSE TACKLE

No. 56 Tedarrell Slaton (Sr.)

No. 55 Kyree Campbell (Sr.

-OR-

No. 91 Marlon Dunlap Jr. (R-Sr.)

DEFENSIVE END

No. 1 Brenton Cox Jr. (R-So.)

No. 10 Andrew Chatfield (R-So.)

BUCK

No. 7 Jeremiah Moon (R-Sr.)

-OR-

No. 8 Khris Bogle (So.)

No. 4 David Reese (R-So.)

MIDDLE LINEBACKER

No. 51 Ventrell Miller (R-Jr.)

No. 41 James Houston IV (R-Jr.)

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

No. 30 Amari Burney (Jr.)

No. 11 Mohamoud Diabate (So.)

CORNERBACK

No. 23 Jaydon Hill (So.)

No. 12 C.J. McWilliams (R-Sr.)

STAR

No. 3 Marco Wilson (R-Jr.)

No. 2 Brad Stewart (Sr.)

CORNERBACK

No. 5 Kaiir Elam (So.)

No. 25 Chester Kimbrough (So.)

FREE SAFETY

No. 6 Shawn Davis (Sr.)

No. 22 Rashad Torrence II (Fr.)

STRONG SAFETY

No. 13 Donovan Stiner (Sr.)

No. 0 Trey Dean III (Jr.)

KICKER

No. 19 Evan McPherson (Jr.)

No. 71 Chris Howard (R-Jr.)

PUNTER

No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)

No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)

LONG SNAPPER

No. 48 Brett DioGuardi (R-Sr.)

-OR-

No. 40 Marco Ortiz (R-So.)

HOLDER

No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)

No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)

KICK RETURNER

No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)

No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)

PUNT RETURNER

No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)

No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)