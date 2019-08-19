GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football released its first depth chart of the season on Monday, as the Gators prepare to face off against Miami in the opener. The depth chart does include a number of freshmen in the two-deep as well as several other moves. Here are our observations:

On the offensive side of the ball two freshmen have made it on the two deep on the offensive line: Ethan White listed behind Brett Heggie at left guard and Michael Tarquin behind Jean Delance at right tackle. At wide receiver Jacob Copeland and Malik Davis earned No. 2 spots behind seniors, Van Jefferson and Lamical Perine. Meanwhile at tight end, the No. 1 spot is split between Kyle Pitts and Lucas Krull. Finally no quarterback has won the backup role outright between Emory Jones and Kyle Trask.

Freshmen also make the cut in the defensive depth chart. Jaydon Hill, Chester Kimbrough and Kaiir Elam are all in the two-deep, while Shawn Davis and Jeremiah Moon have both moved up on the depth chart. As we reported after the last scrimmage, both Davis and Moon have impressed this fall camp. According to a source, Moon graded out as one of the best defenders during that scrimmage and is now is set to be in the rotation at the Buck position. As expected Gators defender Amari Burney is listed at both Star and at linebacker. Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we continue to count down to the game.