 GatorsTerritory - Gators release single-game football ticket packages
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-21 08:08:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators release single-game football ticket packages

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

The Florida Gators are 75 days away from kicking off the 2021 football season on September 4 against FAU. The Gators will have full capacity at football games this fall and Monday Florida released ticket information for single-game tickets.

The cheapest tickets for the season opener are just $25 dollars on Ticketmaster, while premium ticket options are available.

Florida's biggest home game of the season is a week three matchup with Alabama. The Gators have previously released several three-game packages, including a package for $180 per ticket that would give you a ticket to Alabama, Vanderbilt (homecoming) and one of either FAU or Samford. That three-game package looks good now, with the get in price to see Florida host Alabama at $175 dollars to sit in the upper North endzone.


Florida 2021 Home Schedule 

Table Name
Date  Opponent  Time

9/4

FAU

7:30 p.m.

9/18

Alabama

3:30

9/25

Tennessee

TBD

10/9

Vanderbilt (Homecoming)

TBD

10/13

Samford

TBD

11/27

Florida State

TBD
