Gators release single-game football ticket packages

PROMO: Use Code "VISITS2021" for free premium access until August 10.

The Florida Gators are 75 days away from kicking off the 2021 football season on September 4 against FAU. The Gators will have full capacity at football games this fall and Monday Florida released ticket information for single-game tickets.

The cheapest tickets for the season opener are just $25 dollars on Ticketmaster, while premium ticket options are available.

Florida's biggest home game of the season is a week three matchup with Alabama. The Gators have previously released several three-game packages, including a package for $180 per ticket that would give you a ticket to Alabama, Vanderbilt (homecoming) and one of either FAU or Samford. That three-game package looks good now, with the get in price to see Florida host Alabama at $175 dollars to sit in the upper North endzone.



