Gators release uniform combination for Georgia game
The Florida Gators will be in their traditional home uniform combination this weekend when they play the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
While Dan Mullen has been a fan of mixing up the uniform combinations — Florida has worn 13 different uniforms since he's taken over as head coach — the Gators haven't mixed it up very often for the World's Largest Cocktail Party. Florida has only worn four different home combinations since 1988.
The Gators and Bulldogs will meet at 3:30 Saturday at TIAA Bank Stadium with the game being broadcast on CBS.