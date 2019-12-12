News More News
Gators remain a top contender for No. 1 OLB in the 2021 class

Despite losing his verbal commitment back in April, Florida continues to be labeled as one of Terrence Lewis' top suitors and recently welcomed the top-20 prospect back to Gainesville as well.

Lewis, Rivals' top-ranked outside linebacker in the class of 2021, made the journey up for the Gators' regular season finale against Florida State. Another college commitment will not be taking place anytime soon, but it's safe to say Florida is pushing the right buttons heading into the offeseason.

