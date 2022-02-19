Gators Remain in First Place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

-With one night remaining in the 2022 SEC Championships, the Florida men remain in first with 976 points and the women sit fifth with 616 points after Friday night's competition.

The Gators collected two golds throughout the course of the night, coming from Adam Chaney in the 100 backstroke and the quartet of Chaney, Amro Al-Wir, Eric Friese and Kieran Smith in the 400 medley relay.

In the men's 100 back A-Final, Adam Chaney went a blistering 44.51 to grab both gold and break Ryan Lochte's school record set back in the 2005 season (44.60). He also became Florida's first 100 backstroke SEC Champion since the 2011 season, when Marco Loughran won the event.

Amanda Ray shaved just under two seconds off her prelim time to claim fourth overall in the 200 fly A-Final with a time of 1:55.53 to secure 26 points for Florida. Mabel Zavaros posted a time of 1:57.37 in the B-Final to finish 14th overall, while Allie Piccirillo swam a 1:57.78, good for 19th overall to round out the Gators in the 200 fly.

Jace Crawford led the way over in the men's 200 fly A-Final, swimming a 1:42.12 en route to his fifth-place finish. Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero touched the wall first in the B-Final, racking up 20 points for the Gators with a time of 1:43.14 and was followed closely behind by teammate Mason Laur (1:44.68), who finished 12th.In the C-Final of the 100 back, Rosie Zavaros posted a swim of 54.27, finishing 24th overall in the event.

Olivia Peoples put up a B-cut time of 1:01.07 to finish 21st overall in the 100 breaststroke, while over on the men's side, Amro Al-Wir (52.66) and Julian Smith (52.73) finished ninth and 12th respectively to rack up a total of 35 points for Florida.

Leonardo Garcia rounded out the individual events of the night for the men on the platform, finishing sixth overall with a Zone qualifying score of 363.25. With that performance, he earned 24 points for the Gators to keep them in first place going into the final day of competition.

The women's 400 medley relay team of Talia Bates, Tylor Mathieu, Olivia Peoples and Ekaterina Nikonova finished seventh overall in the final event of the night, posting a B-cut time of 3:33.63. That time was 4.50 seconds faster than their seed time.The Gator men closed out the evening with another relay gold, going 4-for-4 thus far throughout the championships. The relay of Chaney, Al-Wir, Friese and Kieran Smith notched the pool record and the second-fastest time in the nation with a combined swim of 3:02.61 - good for an A-cut standard.

Gators on the Podium:

* Adam Chaney - 100 back - Gold Medal - 44.51

* Fastest time in nation

* First Gator to win the event since 2011

* Broke Ryan Lochte's school record of 44.60 that has held since the 2005 season

* 400 Medley Relay - Chaney, Al-Wir, Friese, K. Smith - Gold Medal - 3:02.61

* Pool record Standings

- Men:

1. Florida - 976

2. Tennessee - 739

3. Alabama - 711

4. Georgia - 708

5. Texas A&M - 636.5

6. Auburn - 624.5

7. Missouri - 589.5

8. Kentucky - 462 9

9. LSU - 422

10. South Carolina - 336.5

Standings

- Women:

1. Tennessee - 972.5

2. Georgia - 754

3. Kentucky - 712

4. Alabama - 685

5. Florida - 616

6. Texas A&M - 510

7. Auburn - 402

8. LSU - 375

9. Missouri - 372.5

10. South Carolina - 357

11. Arkansas - 292

12. Vanderbilt - 93