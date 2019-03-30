The Florida Gators lost multiple 2020 pledges since the turn of the new year, but the program is hoping to bring several of those prospects back into the fold.

On top of pushing for Anthony Richardson, the Gators are also continuing to prioritize Clearwater-based prospect, Keyvone Lee.

Lee, who reopened his recruitment on Feb. 22, spoke to Corey Bender at the Adidas 7-on-7 Championship in Tampa on Saturday and discussed where Florida currently stands with him.