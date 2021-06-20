OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

There hasn't been much drama surrounding Terrance Gibbs' recruitment.

The Rivals250 running back has been favoring the Gators for much of 2021, and that lead has only extended after setting foot in Gainesville multiple times since June 1.

When speaking with Gators Territory and others, Gibbs talked about why UF is the leader in his recruitment, if committing crossed his mind this weekend, his official visit in Gainesville and more.