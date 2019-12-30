Check out this GatorsTerritory recap to see how the Gators pulled off this crucial win to close out the decade.

The Florida Gators closed out the 2019 season with a 36-28 win over Virginia in the Orange Bowl, marking their first eleven-win season since 2012.

After losing the toss, the Gators got the ball first and put up points within the first minute of the game with only three plays. After that initial drive, something seemed a little off with Florida’s offense.

Kyle Trask did not play like the guy we’re used to seeing, only completing 15 of 26 passes for 153 yards. An early interception that led to a quick Virginia touchdown and multiple close calls made it clear that the Gators wouldn’t be able to win with their passing game.

That sounds daunting for this team that hasn’t been able to run the ball all season, but Florida's ground attack was effective on Monday night.

Lamical Perine was no doubt the star of the show. All three of the Gators' first half touchdowns came from the senior running back, who went for 102 yards on five attempts, making this his only game this season with multiple touchdowns.

Just 40 seconds into the game, he broke out for a 61-yard touchdown run to put the Gators on the board first. His second trip to the end zone came off of a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trask in the flat, putting the Gators up by seven. He closed out the second quarter with a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Florida’s defense was outshone in the first thirty minutes of the game. Ventrell Miller and Khris Bogle delivered the only sack of the first half for the Gators, surprising with both Greenard and Zuniga in the game.

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins showed off his mobility and outsmarted Florida’s defense on several plays. Virginia’s defense was able to break up four passes, compared to Florida, which only had one as a unit.

Florida closed out the first half with a ten-point lead over Virginia.