The Florida Gators closed out the 2019 season with a 36-28 win over Virginia in the Orange Bowl, marking their first eleven-win season since 2012.
First Half
After losing the toss, the Gators got the ball first and put up points within the first minute of the game with only three plays. After that initial drive, something seemed a little off with Florida’s offense.
Kyle Trask did not play like the guy we’re used to seeing, only completing 15 of 26 passes for 153 yards. An early interception that led to a quick Virginia touchdown and multiple close calls made it clear that the Gators wouldn’t be able to win with their passing game.
That sounds daunting for this team that hasn’t been able to run the ball all season, but Florida's ground attack was effective on Monday night.
Lamical Perine was no doubt the star of the show. All three of the Gators' first half touchdowns came from the senior running back, who went for 102 yards on five attempts, making this his only game this season with multiple touchdowns.
Just 40 seconds into the game, he broke out for a 61-yard touchdown run to put the Gators on the board first. His second trip to the end zone came off of a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trask in the flat, putting the Gators up by seven. He closed out the second quarter with a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Florida’s defense was outshone in the first thirty minutes of the game. Ventrell Miller and Khris Bogle delivered the only sack of the first half for the Gators, surprising with both Greenard and Zuniga in the game.
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins showed off his mobility and outsmarted Florida’s defense on several plays. Virginia’s defense was able to break up four passes, compared to Florida, which only had one as a unit.
Florida closed out the first half with a ten-point lead over Virginia.
Second Half
After the half, Florida’s defense came out stronger and it seemed they had figured out how to handle Perkins a little better. They racked up two sacks and shut Virginia out in the third quarter of the game. Early in the fourth, they gave up a touchdown, keeping the Hoos in the game.
But that third quarter shutout wasn’t all thanks to Florida’s defense. Bryce Perkins was off his mark a bit and missed his target on several crucial plays that could have swung the game in Virginia’s favor.
Florida scored only once in the third quarter on a field goal, extending their lead to 27-14. Kyle Trask came out of the tunnel looking more comfortable, but the Gators offense still struggled to produce, and the momentum was in Virginia’s favor.
But with ten minutes left in the game, Trask fired down the middle to Tyrie Cleveland for a 30-yard reception that took the Gators to the Virginia 24-yardline. A 23-yard rush by Perine then set up Florida for the walk-in touchdown by Trask, putting the Gators up 33-21 as they were unable to convert on a two-point attempt.
The Hoos responded with a trip to the red zone, but true freshman Kaiir Elam shut that down with a big interception. That led Florida to a field goal that put them up by fifteen.
But Virginia wasn’t done yet. With just 55 seconds left on the clock, Perkins threw to offensive lineman Bobby Haskins, who walked in for the Virginia touchdown. Unfortunately for the Hoos, that turned out to be an illegal forward pass and was called back with a five-yard penalty tacked on.
They managed to get into the end zone with receiver Hasise Dubois, making it an eight-point game with 38 seconds left on the clock. Virginia’s only shot at victory was a successful onside kick.
Fortunately for the Gators, they were able to recover the kick and close out the season as the 2019 Orange Bowl Champions.
