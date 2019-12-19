GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After an emotional season for quarterback Feleipe Franks, he announced on social media he would be leaving the University of Florida.

“I plan on exploring my options of entering the NFL draft or playing my final year elsewhere,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart will always be a part of the Gator family.”

Number 13 graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the College of Journalism and Communications, and now has one year of eligibility left for his college football career.

Although his choice may be hard to swallow for some, his coaches and teammates support his decision wholeheartedly.

“I know everybody on our coaching staff, everybody in the program, everybody on the team just really wants...we want the best for all of our guys, especially a guy like Feleipe, whose battled adversity, has come back and had a lot of success, had to deal with obviously a tragic injury like that,” said head coach Dan Mullen. “We want the best for him.”

In fact, the coaching staff is actually helping Franks reach out and make those connections with other teams.

“He’s a guy that’s going to come in and not be worried,” said Mullen. “He’s played on the biggest stage, he’s got a lot of talent, he’s a tremendous leader. He’s a great team guy. So, everybody that’s called, it’s all, ‘Hey, this is a guy you want in your program.’"

Mullen realizes Franks' potential and truly wants what’s best for him. The two spoke and concluded that with one year left, it would be better to go to a school where he can be “the guy,” and not have to compete to play like he would have to do at Florida.

Mullen called the choice, “the best way to have it for everybody.”

With the relationships that have been built in the locker room during his time at Florida, there’s no bad blood between Franks and his teammates over his decision.

“I want what’s best for him,” said quarterback Kyle Trask. “If he feels that’s what’s best for him and his family, then I wish him all the best. He’s still one of the best friends I’ve had here at the University of Florida, and he always will be. I think he’s going to do great things. I wish him the best of luck.”

Offensive lineman Brett Heggie was roommates with Franks and was there with him every step of the way.

“It was back-and-forth for a little while, and finally he made the decision,” said Heggie. “I know he’s going to do great things wherever he goes. He’s a hell of a leader and competitor. I’m going to miss him here, and I think our whole team’s going to miss him as well. He’s just one of those guys that you like to be around.”

It’s just part of the Gator standard, having your teammates’ backs no matter what.

“There’s no bad blood from me or anyone on this team,” added linebacker Jonathan Greenard. “We all got love for him. If anybody else is in this same situation I will have love for him. He gotta do what he gotta do for him and his family, so I’m happy.”

With the support of his team and of the Gator Nation, now it’s time for Franks to focus on getting healthy and ready to go for his final season. Wherever he ends up, he’ll always have these guys to fall back on if things get rough because remember, once a Gator, always a Gator.