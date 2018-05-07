After an impressive series win over 18th-ranked Texas A&M this past weekend, the Florida baseball team will play its final mid-week contest of the season Tuesday against the South Florida Bulls.

This will be the lone matchup of the season vs. the Tampa-based university. The two teams played twice last season, splitting the season series.

The Gators (38-11, 18-6 SEC) continue to hold the top spot in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the D1Baseball.com Poll following the team's 12th weekend series win of the season. This marks the 66th consecutive time the Florida baseball team has been ranked, the longest active streak in the nation.

Pitching was the story of the weekend for the Gators as both Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar tossed gems in the series’ first two games. Singer tossed a complete game Friday night in which he did not allow a run while only allowing six hits to the Aggies.

Kowar followed suit on Saturday going six strong innings while only allowing one run to score and striking out eight A&M hitters.

The question remains for the Gators, however, as to who will be the third starter heading into the postseason. Jack Leftwich took the mound on Sunday for the second consecutive week where, unlike his start against Auburn two weeks ago, wasn’t able to overcome his early inning struggles. The freshman allowed five runs on nine hits over six innings of work.

Leftwich took over as the Sunday starter two weeks ago against Auburn due to the struggles of Tyler Dyson in recent outings.

Dyson will take the hill tomorrow, however, being his first start, and 11th of the season, since April 21 against Kentucky. Dyson only went two innings in that game allowing three runs on four hits before being replaced by Leftwich. Leftwich finished that game going six innings, allowing no runs while only giving up two hits.

Non-SEC opponents have tended to be kind to Dyson in his career as a Gator, only allowing three earned runs in 25.1 innings of work for an ERA of 1.07 over four starts. Dyson on the season holds an overall record of 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA.

It won’t be an easy task for the Gators tomorrow, though, as the Bulls are ranked 24th in the D1Baseball Poll. USF (29-15, 11-7 AAC) is coming off an extended period of rest as the team hasn’t played since hosting Memphis on April 29. The Bulls have five hitters batting over .300 on the season, including David Villar who is batting an impressive .373. Villar has hit 11 homeruns and driven in 45 runs.

On the mound for USF will be Baron Stuart, who has struggled at times this season. Stuart is 2-2 on the year, posting a 4.83 ERA in 10 appearances this season. The freshman has allowed at least one run in each of his last eight pitching performances.

The key for the Gators tomorrow is to give Dyson plenty of run support and lift the burden off the sophomore’s shoulders. J.J. Schwarz is batting a whopping .450 in his last five games, driving in four runs as well. Jonathan India seems to have broken out of his mini-slump after a stellar performance at the plate on Sunday, going 3-4 with a homerun, his 15th of the season.

This would be another solid victory for the Gators against ranked competition that would give the nation’s top-ranked team plenty of momentum heading into this coming weekend clash against the 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.