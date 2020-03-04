Florida (19-11, 11-6 SEC) secured a nice Quad 2, road win on Wednesday night, after rallying to beat Georgia (15-15, 5-12 SEC) 68-54 in Athens.

After having a rough outing against the Vols, Keyontae Johnson and the Gators bounced back in a big way against the Bulldogs.

Johnson scored 18 points and grabbed 11 boards to claim his eighth double-double of the season, fifth in the last seven games, to help Mike White's men overcome a hot start by the home side and a 13-point deficit.

Florida started the matchup by missing its first ten shots of the game and going 0-of-10 from the three-point line, but thats where Johnson stepped in. The sophomore netted 13 first half points to allow the Gators to go into the locker room only two points behind UGA.

The Gators took their first lead of the game with 7:29 to go on two Andrew Nembhard free throws, which led to a 10-0 run that allowed the visitors to pull away and secure the win.

Noah Locke added 17 points, including three triples in the second half, to help Florida secure the win. Scottie Lewis also finished in double digits by adding 11 points, however, the freshman's performance on defense is what really set him apart.

Georgia's top scorer and a projected first round draft pick, Anthony Edwards, was held to just 14 points on 3-for-10 shooting from the floor. However, Edwards was not the only one that UF stifled.

After scoring, 19 points in the first five minutes, Florida did a good job of defending the Bulldogs and held a team that averages 89.7 points in the last three games and 73.6 points in SEC play, to its season low of 58 points.

Meanwhile the Gators forced 16 Georgia turnovers, scoring 26 points off of them, and only turned over the ball eight times for just eight UGA points - a big difference to their Saturday performance against Tennessee.

This road win and losses by both Auburn and LSU puts Florida tied in second with both of the aforementioned teams. If the SEC tournament were to start today, the Gators would be the No. 4 seed in the tourney. Although the seeding for the SEC tournament is still up in the air, considering UF still has a tough game this upcoming weekend, the win over Georgia should help the Gators practically secure its fourth consecutive NCAA tourney berth.

Florida will finish out the regular season on Saturday at home. UF will host No. 12 Kentucky for Senior Day.

The Wildcats is headed to Gainesville after blowing a 17-point lead on Tuesday and losing to Tennessee at home. UK and UF are set to tip off at 1 p.m.