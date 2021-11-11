Gators reveal jersey combination for Samford

The Florida Gators will wear their traditional home uniforms this Saturday when they take on Samford.

Additionally, it will be the Gators' Salute to Service game. Florida will honor members of the armed forces, veterans, and local first responders Saturday as part of Florida’s annual Saluting Those Who Serve game,

The celebration will be kicked off by the All Veteran Group, which is comprised by both active duty members and veterans, parachuting into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Fans will also enjoy a flyover conducted by Patrol Squadron Thirty and the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Weapons School, flying a P-8A “Poseidon” stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.

Three members of the University of Florida Navy, Army and Air Force ROTC programs will serve as this week’s honorary Mr. Two Bits Cadet Joshua Avera (Army ROTC), Midshipman Brandon Roberts (Navy ROTC) and Cadet Eric Stadtfeld (Air Force ROTC) will lead the crowd in the iconic cheer.

In addition to the pregame celebrations, current members of the armed forces, veterans and first responders will be recognized on the field throughout the game. Meanwhile, the UF Marching Band will perform a special Armed Forces Medley during halftime.