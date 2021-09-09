Gators reveal jersey combination for USF game

The Florida Gators will wear special helmets this Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Florida will wear white helmets with the stars and stripes inside their traditional Gators script, along with white jerseys and pants.

2,996 Americans lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11. Florida's game, which will be broadcast on ABC, will follow an hour long special on the channel to commemorate and memorialize the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“[The first responders] put themselves last and they put the health of others first, so it means a lot to me and I’m happy we’re able to go out and represent them this weekend,” Davis said during the photoshoot

“It just means everything,” Carter added. “Wearing the red, white and blue, sometimes people take that for granted. It stands for freedom. These guys helping us and making sacrifices for us, it’s important to me.”.