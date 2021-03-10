GatorsTerritory - Gators ring Hatters' bell, 10-7

The last time the two teams faced off a rain delay and Stetson's response seemingly ejected them from future Florida schedules. With Stetson leading 10-1 in the top of the fifth inning the skies opened up and the game went into a rain delay for an hour and 45 minutes. When the rain cleared the Gators had no intentions of returning to the field and Stetson took exception in their story following the game. (below)

The Stetson Hatter and Florida Gators have been playing each other in baseball for a long time. Stetson records show that they've been playing what would become the University of Florida in baseball since 1902, despite Florida not officially recognizing an intercollegiate baseball team until 1905.

Florida hasn't played Stetson since 2017... due in part to how Stetson treated the 2017 game that was cancelled due to rain. Here was the Stetson write up from the game, and there were some tweets that have since been deleted. https://t.co/rY0vTa5Mvl pic.twitter.com/CDaq2qiSNH

Only Garret Milchin and Kirby McMullen were on that 2017 team and whether the message was relayed to the team about the last meeting remains unknown but the Gator dugout was certainly loud and into the game all night. Florida answered the bell Wednesday, scoring 10 unanswered runs in the middle innings on the way to a 10-7 win, improving its record to 11-3.

The Hatters came out of the gates swinging against freshman Timmy Manning, who was making his first career start. Banks Griffith drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Hernen Sardinas drove him home with a single through the right side to give the Hatters a lead, 1-0. Manning got out of the inning without allowing any more damage but the second would get worse.

After two quick outs Christian Pregent and Jorge Arenas singled back-to-back and scored on Buchholz High School alumni Andrew MacNeil's triple down the right-field line. Griffith walked and Nick DiPonzio brought both runners home with a double, extending Stetson's lead to 5-0.

Stetson starter Anthony DeFabbia put up a pair of zeroes in his first two frames but the Gators got to him for two runs in the third and one more in the fourth inning before a huge, breakout frame in the fifth.

Kris Armstrong started the inning off with a solo home run into the visiting bullpen in left field. Kendrick Calilao walked and Colby Halter. Jacob Young, a day removed from his school-record hitting streak ending, doubled Calilao home to tie the game. Young also hit his first home run of the season earlier in the game. Nathan Hickey singled to left field to score both Halter and Young and give the Gators a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"We know how good we are. We know what we can do," Hickey said. "We're a very talented offensive team. We know if you go up five we can put up five just as easily as you did. I feel like even going forward, if we go down, no matter how many runs we're down, I feel like we're always still in it offensively."

The Gators tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning highlighted by a Jud Fabian double to left center field.

Stetson would make it interesting in the ninth inning, hitting a solo home run off of Florida closer Franco Aleman and putting another runner in scoring position but Aleman closed the door.