GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A New Year's Six bowl is in Florida's sights.

The Gators moved up to No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking and a win against in-state rival, Florida State, should earn UF a spot in either the Peach or Fiesta Bowl.

“It’s something everybody is going to watch,” running back Lamical Perine said. “Who wouldn’t want to be in a New Year’s Six bowl after going like 4-7 last year? It’s just something we’re striving for just to get back on track and get Florida where it used to be.

“Everybody is going to be looking at that, of course. If they say they’re not looking at it, they’re lying. Yeah, they’re lying.”

In early projections, No. 14 Texas, No. 12 Penn State, No. 9 UCF or No. 6 Oklahoma are probably opponents for Mullen's team. The Gators could even face off against former quarterback Will Grier and West Virginia, if the Mountaineers beat Oklahoma this weekend.

"Man it’d be a whole reverse from last year. Just whole opposite feeling, being able to finish Top-10 in the country than finishing how we finished last year," said linebacker David Reese. "So it’d be great, the fans will enjoy it, I will enjoy it. Everyone will probably be more happier instead of being home for three to four weeks, miserable without football.”

Although UF is paying close attention to what the CFP committee decides, they understand that at the end of the day, they still need to take care of business on the field on Saturday. They need to beat a team they have not beaten in the last five attempts.

They need to beat Florida State.

"Just focus on the game," said Perine. "It’s a good experience from like from where we came in one year. We’re just going to focus on this game and whatever happens happens.”

“We just gonna finish out strong,” linebacker David Reese said. “Hopefully the committee picks us and we do what we gotta do to get somewhere ... so excited about that.”

“The bigger the game, the more at stake, the better the team, all of it's a greater challenge,” defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. “I think all that stuff does is prepare and help you enhance your program moving forward."