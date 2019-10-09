News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 17:34:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gators are in a 'really, really good spot' with 2021 Rivals150 guard

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Gators football played host to a countless amount of blue-chip prospects for homecoming weekend, but Mike White's staff welcomed several priority targets to campus as well.

One of those prospects on the hardwood is Rivals150 combo guard, Kowacie Reeves, Jr., who returned to Gainesville for his first of five official visits. The Georgia native previously stepped foot on campus multiple times within the past year as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}