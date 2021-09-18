Gators running attack is real

No. 11 Florida came into its week three matchup against No. 1 Alabama with the best rushing attack in the country but the competition Florida faced in those two weeks begged the question: Is it real and sustainable?

Alabama came into the game with the 21st ranked rushing defense, allowing just 77.5 yards on the ground a game. Florida hung 258 rushing yards on the Tide, without Anthony Richardson, at that. The Gators also out-rushed Alabama by 167 yards.

"Coming into the game, one of the big things, you wanted to be able to run the ball. We were able to run the ball. Very rarely do you see that big a disparity when you play Alabama in the rushing attack. We came out, had more than 100 yards more than they did.

Florida now has 1,021 rushing yards on the season. No Florida football team in the last 40 years has started a season with 1,000 yards in the first three games.

The game plan against Alabama was clear in the playcalling. Florida ran the ball 43 times to just 27 passing attempts (61% run) in a game where they trailed 21-3 at one point.

Heading into this season, with Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and Trevon Grimes it was assumed that Florida would feature the rushing game more. Both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson can make magic happen with their legs and Florida has five capable running backs. There was no telling that the Gators' rushing attack would be prolific.

Well, unless you were in the locker room and more specifically one of the running backs who knew what to expect. Florida's offense and its running game is no joke,.

"We did it the first two weeks, we just go continue to do it. Whether it's Bama, Tennessee, LSU, whoever it is, we gonna continue to run the ball," running back Nay'Quan Wright said. "It doesn’t matter who’s out there, we’re just gonna put the ball down and run the ball. We did it the first two weeks, we was really efficient, so we're just gonna keep it going.”