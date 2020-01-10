GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Orange Bowl signified the end of the Lamical Perine era at Florida.

Perine laced up for the last time for the Florida Gators in South Florida and is now set to start a new chapter in his football career.

“He's one of the best backs in the country,” said coach Dan Mullen after the Orange Bowl. “If you just purely look at stats and rushing yards, you might just kind of get a misread on it, but the reality is he's one of the best backs in the country and he showed it out here tonight, running, catching.”

"He has been a great mentor to me," said Florida running back Dameon Pierce. "The next two years will be dedicated to him."

There is no doubt that Florida will miss Perine's unselfishness. They will miss his versatility. However, the running back room is talented.

"A lot of different guys that can do different things," Perine told Gators Territory. "They got power, speed. Just everybody bring something different to the tackle. We got a great room. I'm pumped to see what those guys do next year. I'm excited to see what they do next year."

Florida is set to return experienced veterans like Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Iverson Clement (who saw time on special teams last season), while also seeing the return of redshirt freshman Nay'Quan Wright and the addition of Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard.

Mullen will have to submit a waiver for Lingard to become available in 2020, but he has plenty of options at the position if he does not receive immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Without Perine, all these running backs will have to be prepared to catch a few balls in the backfield. In 2019, Perine caught 40 catches for 262 yards and four touchdowns, averting 5.6 yards per carry. .

"Everybody has to be prepared to catch the ball out of the backfield," said Pierce. " I am pretty sure coach is going to work us extra head in order to fill that role and fill that hole that Perine has left behind."

Pierce is one that will have to step up in 2020.

The Gators rising junior had 54 carries for 305 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while he also caught 4 balls for 30 yards.

"I feel like I did good," said Pierce, who sat the game out against LSU due to going through concussion protocol. "I sat behind Perine and I thought I was really patient and learned a lot. I found a couple of roles on special teams and I was just doing anything I can do to help the team win."

According to Pierce, Perine was a huge inspiration "on and off the field" for him and his fellow Gators. He hopes to continue Perine's legacy next season.

"I'm happy for my guy. The NFL is going to get a good on in Lamical Perine," said Pierce.

"I am just stepping up and being a leader for me team..to being a starter on the field or just getting more carries on the field. More guys are going to surround me and I will have to step up on and off the field."

With Pierce's unselfish attitude and patience, I think the running back is on the right track to make Perine proud.