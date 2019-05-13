Granted, the former Rivals 4-star saw a lot of carries in games where Florida had already put up a nice lead and some stats could be considered "garbage-time", but that doesn't take away from the flashes of talent Pierce put on film. And Pierce actually led the Gators in rushing to start his freshman year, at one point earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors against Tennessee.

Pierce, who played in all 13 games last year as a reserve back and on special teams, gave Florida fans a glimpse of what he's capable of in 2018. On 69 carries, Pierce tallied 424 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry.

Senior running back Lamical Perine appears ready to up his workload this season, but Mullen always approaches the run game with a committee of backs who play with different run styles.

The team's second-leading rusher Jordan Scarlett left the program and declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, which led to him being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round.

#Gators sophomore RB Dameon Pierce is going to be one of my guys going forward (I always have a couple, UF fans)... His downhill, angry running style fits Jordan Scarlett's role nicely. Has some nice cuts to go with his physicality. He's a good player. pic.twitter.com/fGd07CiK67

The first thing that pops out on Pierce's tape is his violent running style. Pierce is a tough figure to bring down when he's running down-hill at a stocky 5-10, 216 lbs, and he utilizes his frame to run with power. He's tough to bring down, and often times multiple defenders would need to wrap him up before ending the play.

That style of running was a huge part of Scarlett's game, that led to his 1846 yards in three seasons at Florida. Power, down-hill running is an excellent complement to the elusive style of play from Perine, and pure track speed from Malik Davis should he return to his form following two season-ending injuries.

Davis's injury history could force Florida to ease him back into a role, which would only further opportunities for Pierce to make an early impact and demand more carries going forward.

Mullen's base running play is inside zone, where the running back trusts his vision to one-cut and run through the interior based on combination blocks from the guard moving to the second level. Pierce flashed the vision to pull off these plays and put together nice gains, as well as vision running to the outside and cutting up based on pulling guards knocking out the edge defender.

Another offseason in the system should only lead to more polish in the Gators offense on these inside zone runs. So far, Pierce has displayed that growth, rushing for 47 yards on six attempts in the Orange and Blue game - posting 7.1 yards per carry.

Pierce doesn't possess the top-gear speed of Perine and Davis, which could limit his snaps specifically in the pass-game. However, Scarlett's aggressive, physical style of play and success on inside-zone led to multiple 100+ carry seasons.

Florida has 131 carries to replace in 2019 after losing Jordan Scarlett to the pros. Dameon Pierce has flashed enough talent to garner a chance to fill that role.