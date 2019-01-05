GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Dan Mullen and company are having themselves a day. Not only did the Gators pick up a five-star signee in Chris Steele earlier today, however, they also received some welcome news from one of it's primary playmakers.



After five juniors made the decision to leave before their senior year, Lamical Perine has made the decision to return.

The Gators running back announced his decision to return for his senior season on twitter on Saturday.

"With coach Mullen, we are now in a position to play for championships at UF," Perine wrote. "Despite all the success we had this past season, I think we all know that we have some unfinished business. With that said, I'll be returning for my senior season for one last ride with my brothers and this coaching staff.

"Let's get to work!"

That is welcome news for the Gators, who will be without Jordan Scarlett next season after he decided to skip his senior year.

Perine amassed 826 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on just 134 carries - averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry. However, Perine was used more than just for his legs. The Alabama native was also steady with his hands, catching 13 balls for 170 yards a touchdown.

"It's been an amazing three years and last week's win in the Peach Bowl was just the start of things to come for this program," Perine said in his announcement. "It's amazing how things have come full circle.

"Being that the first offer I received was from coach Mullen. He has believed in me since early in my recruiting process back in high school.

"I ultimately chose Florida because of my opportunity to earn my degree from a Top 10 institution and play for championships."