Gators running backs looking for bigger impact

The 2020 Gators' passing offense was a buzzsaw running through 11 SEC defenses as if they were Pop Warner teams. Kyle Trask utilized his weapons, [icked apart defenses with the skill of a five-star general, and the running backs had a front-row seat for all of the action.

"It may be frustrating a little bit but, you know, we had a generational quarterback here at Florida and maybe one of the greatest tight ends in the history of college football," Florida senior runner back Dameon Pierce said.

Dan Mullen even admitted that, at times, Florida simply had no desire to run the football. If your offense is running at the speed of a Formula 1 car, why slow it down by trying to do something different just to do it?

It worked a year ago but the 2021 Florida Gators are a completely different team. The Gators don't have a unicorn in Kyle Pitts or a playmaker with rubber bands for ACLs. Instead, they have a quarterback with a howitzer for a right arm and the athleticism of a running back, an offensive line that tips the scales at more than 1,600 pounds, and a running back room deep enough to have run a scrimmage against the basketball team. Certainly, this is a different recipe than what Dan Mullen and the offensive staff were working with last year so it should yield a different product.

While one player after another cautioned that the notion that Emory Jones is only a runner is a fool's errand, Mullen potentially tipped his hand somewhat when asked about the challenge of keeping five running backs happy.

"I wouldn’t be shocked to see us with multiple running back packages this year, with more than one on the field at a time a little more than we’ve done maybe in the past," Mullen said. "When you get into play count of the ability to stay healthy, the ability to stay fresh by rotating a bunch of guys through, and our guys have really bought into that.”

Leading the way in the running back room are senior Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis. The Gators also have two former five-star recruits in Lorenzo Lingard and Demarckus Bowman, as well as Nay'Quan Wright.

That's a lot of talent in one room and that's not even taking into account the running ability of the quarterback.

Last year the Gators were the 11th best rushing attack in the league, and as stated above, generally went into each week without even the desire to pretend to run the ball. It made sense last year but this year's roster will lend itself to a completely different identity, one that starts up front with physicality from the offensive line.

"Coach Mullen and our staff pride this program on is being physical, coming out and out-toughing people in the game or, even if we do lose, that team is probably not going to want to play us again because of how physical we were. Physicality is going to be a big part of the season this year," offensive lineman Stewart Reese said. "Having Emory back there and having the running backs from last year, we’re going to be able to do a lot more damage from the run game,"

Florida hits the field Friday morning to really begin the process of shaping the 2021 offense. It will be different but there are a lot of weapons and a lot of confidence among the players to get things going.